

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) said that it has collaborated with Beijing Advaccine Biotechnology Co. to advance the development of the company's vaccine against new coronavirus in china.



The coronavirus has killed numerous people and infected thousands more in China to date.



Inovio plans to rapidly develop vaccine INO-4800 against the new coronavirus and has already started preclinical testing and preparations for clinical product manufacturing.



Inovio aims to use Advaccine's expertise to run a Phase 1 trial in China in parallel with Inovio's clinical development efforts in the U.S.



Inovio and Advaccine will also work together to attract additional grant funding and further collaborations with larger vaccine companies in China to increase the speed of future testing of INO-4800.



