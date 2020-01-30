Ft. Lauderdale, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2020) - The Movie Studio, Inc. (OTC Pink: MVES) (http://www.themoviestudio.com) proudly announces that it has engaged MaxeleratorIT (www.maxeleratorit.com) for acceleration of the Company's current APP available I the google play store and the Apple App store for application of the Company's initial two verticals of "Watch our Movies Be in our Movies only $2.99 a month!". The Movie Studio is applying a split screen graphic interface where one will allow for the download to "Watch our Movies" with open end architecture though PiviotShare (www.pivotshare.com) allowing for the addition of substantial motion picture content or feature film libraries. The Movie Studio looks to pull motion picture content onto the Companies Over The Top (OTT) platform utilizing revenue share agreements with Motion Picture Producers, Distributors and Content providers.

The second graphic interface will allow subscribers the ability to upload a thumbnail from our one of our three movies in development click on screenplay lines (sides) for Male/Female record and download the selfie clip and send to The Movie Studio for consideration from our Producers of "Be in our Movies" only $2.99 a month! The Subscriber can upload one video clip per month and change application between the different movie opportunities.

The Application will mirror to the Companies current website and utilize our OTT platform as the foundation off the subscription-based Video on Demand (SVOD) and upon completion, the initial marketing campaign targeted is designed for Instagram and Facebook and the millennial demographic. The Company has completed production of the initial launch advertisement clip for click application for the APP.

The Movie Studios unique SVOD Business model is designed as the recurring revenue model outside feature film distribution arteries and disrupts traditional motion picture participation ideologies of legacy pathways of how to be in motion pictures.

"We are extremely excited about engaging MaxicelatorIT and believe they intrinsically understand the proposed App and OTT platform architecture and upon completion, application and marketing and aligned with our brand, could create a significant user subscription base and aligns perfectly with our disruptive tive production and distribution ideology that could also translate to substantial interest in The Movie Studio Company from additional third party interests," Gordon Scott Venters The President and CEO Announced today.

ABOUT THE MOVIE STUDIO

The Movie Studio, Inc. is currently involved with launching its own OTT platform and "APP" for integration of its own and aggregated substantial feature film projects, music videos, television shows and other intellectual properties. And operates as a vertically integrated motion picture production and distribution company. It acquires, develops, produces, and distributes independent motion picture content for worldwide consumption in theatrical, video on demand, foreign sales, and on various media devices. The Movie Studio, Inc. is disrupting traditional media content delivery systems with its digital business model of motion picture distribution and intends direct server access of its content with geo- fractured territories for worldwide distribution. The company was formerly known as Destination Television, Inc. and changed its name to The Movie Studio, Inc. in November 2012. The Movie Studio, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

