Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 30.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien
HAMMER-MELDUNG: Europas nächste Goldmine! Junior erwirbt Mega-Projekt! 600% Kurschance bestätigt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850663 ISIN: US1912161007 Ticker-Symbol: CCC3 
Tradegate
30.01.20
14:05 Uhr
52,46 Euro
+0,64
+1,24 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
COCA-COLA COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COCA-COLA COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
52,30
52,39
14:05
52,29
52,46
14:05
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
COCA-COLA
COCA-COLA COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
COCA-COLA COMPANY52,46+1,24 %