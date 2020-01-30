

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece producer prices rose to the highest level in thirteen months in December, the Hellenic Statistical Authority reported on Thursday.



Producer prices rose 4.7 percent year-on-year in December, following a 1.1 percent rise in November.



The latest inflation was the highest since October last year, when it was 7.7 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.6 percent, slower than 2.6 percent increase seen in the prior month.



On an annual basis, producer prices in the domestic market and non-domestic market increased by 4.6 percent and 5.0 percent, respectively, in December.



