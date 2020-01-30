

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CMS Energy Corp. (CMS) released a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's profit totaled $167 million, or $0.58 per share. This compares with $108 million, or $0.38 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, CMS Energy Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $194 million or $0.68 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.69 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.6% to $1.80 billion from $1.83 billion last year.



CMS Energy Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $194 Mln. vs. $112 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.68 vs. $0.40 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.69 -Revenue (Q4): $1.80 Bln vs. $1.83 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

