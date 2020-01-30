The pipeline of large-scale solar projects that are not being planned to compete in public auctions is growing significantly in Brazil, according to a report by consultancy Greener. The study also reveals that all of these projects have already secured a grid-connection permit, and that they are located in six states, including Minas Gerais, Sao Paulo and Ceará.Thanks to a clear plan of energy auctions including PV, the Brazilian energy market is currently the only Latin American market which keeps providing steady growth and visibility for the large-scale solar business in the years to come. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...