

WESTON (dpa-AFX) - Biogen Inc. (BIIB) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.44 billion, or $8.08 per share. This compares with $0.95 billion, or $4.73 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Biogen Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.49 billion or $8.34 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $8.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.0% to $3.67 billion from $3.53 billion last year.



Biogen Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $1.49 Bln. vs. $1.40 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $8.34 vs. $6.99 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $8.02 -Revenue (Q4): $3.67 Bln vs. $3.53 Bln last year.



