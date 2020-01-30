The "Drafting International R&D Collaboration and Joint Venture Agreements" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This practical one-day course will explain what you need to know and do to get the best commercial results from your R&D and joint venture agreements, whether they are operating in the UK or across borders.

Ensure clear, structured, risk-free collaborative R&D and joint venture agreements for maximum commercial success in one intensive day

When you are embarking on a project which is in partnership with another organisation, be they academia or industry, both parties will need to agree on the thorny topics of IP ownership, other common provisions and the type of collaboration structure that will suit them both. The allocation of risk and ancillary aspects such as confidentiality, material transfer agreements and heads of terms also have to be wrestled with.

Why You Should Attend

Why You Should Attend

Understand the full extent of the project and each party's role and responsibility

Appreciate the substantial impact that intellectual property rights have upon your agreement

Explore the benefits of each of the key collaboration structures and which one is the best fit for your commercial objectives

Understand the most important common provisions, which you should recognise and deal with correctly

Recognise the key points to consider when contracting internationally

Get answers from our expert on areas of particular concern and discuss current issues with other delegates engaged in similar activities

Who Should Attend?

In-house lawyers

Contract managers

Technology transfers managers

Patent attorneys

Private practice legal advisers

Others who are involved in the negotiation, drafting, and management of R&D and joint venture agreements

Agenda

Introduction and overview of the topics

Project nature/scope and parties' roles and responsibilities

Contract services

Joint R&D

Objectives

Contributions

Obligations and deliverables

Responsibility for outcome/allocation of risks

IP ownership, rights of use and other issues

Background and types of IP

Foreground IP

Improvements

Sole, joint and segmented ownership and rights of use

Other common provisions in international contracts

Confidentiality

Change control provisions

Payment arrangements

Exclusivity and non-compete

Avoidance of conflicts

Acceptance arrangements

Limitations on liability

Termination andwithdrawal

Code of conduct

Choice of law and jurisdiction

Competition law and the impact of Brexit

EU and UK competition law

Key legislation

Applying the Block Exemptions

Risk assesment and mitigation

The impact of Brexit on R&D and JV agreements and steps to take

Software agreements

Scope of works

Acceptance process

Third party licences

Usual restrictions

Maintenance and support/service levels

Types of party and their priorities

Commercial

Universities

Charities

Funders

Types of collaboration structure

Contractual joint venture

Non-corporate joint venture

Joint company

Ancillary agreements

Confidentiality agreements

Material transfer agreements

Heads of terms

Case study workshop

Interactive discussions on example contracts

Practical drafting exercises

