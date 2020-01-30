

WESTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, Biogen Inc. (BIIB) initiated its earnings, adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2020.



For fiscal 2020, the company now projects earnings in a range of $29.50 to $31.50 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $31.50 and $33.50 per share on revenues between about $14.0 billion and $14.3 billion.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $33.03 per share on revenues of $14.06 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BIOGEN-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de