

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Verizon Communications (VZ) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



The company's profit totaled $5.22 billion, or $1.23 per share. This compares with $2.07 billion, or $0.47 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.5% to $34.78 billion from $34.28 billion last year.



Verizon Communications earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q4): $1.13 vs. $1.12 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.14 -Revenue (Q4): $34.78 Bln vs. $34.28 Bln last year.



