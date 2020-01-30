Tradewind Finance Provides $7.5 Million AR Financing Facility to Manufacturer of Battery and Power Solutions based in the USA

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tradewind Finance, one of the world's premier international trade financing companies, has announced the closing of a $7.5 million AR financing facility for a USA-based designer and manufacturer of battery and power solutions for the telecom and automotive industries. The company, which is owned by a European private equity group, has its headquarters in Europe, manufactures in the United States, sells domestically, and exports to South America, Europe and Asia. It is directing Tradewind's funding towards measures to support its current growth, including the investment in additional production lines.

With a high market share in the industry worldwide due to its consistent innovation and commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility, the company was on track to build its global presence and increase sales further when it approached Tradewind for financing. To meet its working capital needs, Tradewind Finance provided liquidity that supplemented the company's existing line of credit with its bank. Because the international trade financing company offered flexibility, including limited security requirements, and the ability to collaborate with a bank in Europe the manufacturer also used, the decision to partner with Tradewind Finance proved to be a productive one and allowed the manufacturer to maximize its liquidity.

"It's a great pleasure to work with a premium brand that has such a global reach. Our non-recourse AR financing facility is a perfect supplement to their existing bank facility and is really helping facilitate the company's expansion, both in the US and internationally. We look forward to being a part of their growth story and long-term success," states Brian Dowd, Vice President of Tradewind's New York office.

Tradewind Finance provides innovative international cash flow solutions tailored for global clients. Focused on the mid-market, its core products are non-recourse factoring and supply chain finance. The group has built an unrivaled reputation for the depth of its international finance expertise by maintaining a network of offices around the world including the USA, China, India, Hong Kong, UAE, Turkey, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Brazil, Iceland, Bulgaria, Hungary, Peru and its headquarters in Germany.

Combining financing, credit protection, and collections into a single trade finance facility, Tradewind Finance offers streamlined, flexible and best-in-class trade service solutions.

