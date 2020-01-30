Cancer Stem Cells Market Expected to Generate Revenue of $ 1,722.7 Million, Growing at a CAGR of 10.3% by 2026

PUNE, India, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Research Dive, Global Cancer Stem Cells Market will reach upto $1,722.7 million by the end of year 2026. Increasing number of patients of cancer, along with the recent technological advancements in cancer stem cells can drive the market by 2026.

Driving Factors of Cancer Stem Cells Market:

Increasing cases of cancer around the globe is noteworthy key factor which rise the cancer stem cells market growth. As per a publication by the World Health Organization (WHO), in low- and middle-income countries, around 70% of deaths occurs due to cancer.

The reasons for the increasing rate of cancer cases consist of smoking trends, genetic mutation, alcohol and hormones consumption, urban air pollution. In addition, inaccessible diagnosis & late-stage presentation are the factors responsible for increasing deaths of cancer patient. Contrary to this, stem cell research has capacity to produce medicines for cancer coupled with identifying drugs that can be used for cancer treatment. On the other hand, high cost cell therapies & stringent regulations such factors are reducing market growth. Living cells are used in these therapies to treat disease along with processes like, altering, storing and applying to technology. Therefore, the prices of stem cell therapies are very high which are around $5,000 to $8,000 per stem cell treatment coupled with it can upto $25,000.Recently, Tel Aviv University engineered advanced biosensor which can target leukemic stem cells along with these researchers are more looking on reducing the chances of relapse in blood cancer by targeting malignant leukemic stem cells. Such newest technological advancements estimated to surge the market growth. In Turkey, Stem cell research is the fast growing medical practice. Thus, Turkey is identified as 'rising star of Europe in stem cell' nowadays. Factors such as, friendliness, hospitality, modern laboratory equipment as well as 'high quality, low cost stem cell treatment', creating lucrative market for stem cells investors.

Breast cancer market generated revenue of $133.7 million by 2018, and it is expected to grow at 10.4% CAGR by the end of 2026. Market is estimated to surge by 11.2% of CAGR, and can generate revenue of $275.8 million in 2026, increasing from $117.9 million by the end of 2018.

Stem cell based cancer therapy generated revenue of $440.3 million in 2018 and it is expected to rise upto 9.3% CAGR. Increased advancements in stem cell therapy is one of the significant factor for growth of this market.

North America cancer stem cell market is of $365.64 million in 2018 and it is estimated to grow at 10% CAGR.

Asia-Pacific cancer stem cell market is of $157.26 million in year of 2018.and it is estimated to rise up to 11.2% CAGR. Countries such as India, China, and Japan are the contributors to the growth of regional market

Top Key Players in Cancer Stem Cell Market:

Some of the major players in the global cancer stem cells market are:

Advanced Cell Diagnostics, Inc. AdnaGen GmbH Celula, Inc. Epic Sciences Rarecells USA AVIVA Biosciences Corporation Inc. Fluxion Biosciences, Inc. Silicon Biosystems S.p.A

Such key players are taking initiatives to strengthen their presence such as merger & acquisitions, new product development etc .For instance, in April 2019, Celularity declared a long term lease agreement for the development of 145,000 square-foot advanced cell manufacturing and research facility in the U.S.

