SSA Public Relations: Noted Urologist Tim Gajewski, MD Joins List Of Urologists Nationwide Offering Minimally Invasive HIFU Prostate Cancer Treatment To Patients In Colorado and Wyoming

HIFU - High Intensity Focused Ultrasound Represents A Breakthrough, Non-Invasive, Radiation-Free Outpatient Treatment For Prostate Cancer

CHEYENNE, WY, DENVER, CO, and CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2020 / HIFU Prostate Services, LLC, the leading provider of HIFU technology to physician practices in the United States, has partnered with noted urologist Tim Gajewski, MD to offer the breakthrough non-invasive HIFU procedure to patients in both Wyoming and Colorado.

A recognized urologist in practice for nearly two decades, Dr. Gajewski has been successfully treating patients with HIFU in North Carolina and internationally since 2010. Prior to HIFU being cleared by the FDA in 2015, Dr. Gajewski traveled outside the U.S. and treated his patients in markets where HIFU was already approved. HIFU has been used in Europe and Canada for nearly 20 years and is approved in over 50 countries.

Tim Gajewski, MD

"HIFU, or High Intensity Focused Ultrasound, is a gamechanger in the treatment of prostate cancer. For over ten years I have had the privilege of treating patients with this revolutionary procedure that allows for the precise targeting of cancer within the prostate as opposed to ionizing radiation or removing the prostate gland through radical surgery," said Dr. Gajewski.

Cleared by the FDA for prostate tissue ablation in October 2015, HIFU is a non-invasion treatment that uses sound waves to heat and destroy tissue in the prostate, including cancerous tissue. The one-time outpatient procedure allows men to return to their normal lifestyle within a few days. Key to the HIFU procedure is the Sonablate, the most precise HIFU device for prostate cancer available and the only device that can deliver a completely customized treatment for each patient. The Sonablate HIFU system helps physicians precisely locate the nerves that preserve potency in order to help avoid them and maintain sexual function, while also keeping rates of incontinence below 2%.

"We are excited to partner with Dr. Gajewski to bring HIFU to the greater Denver, Ft. Collins and Cheyenne areas. This market is one where many men are active and want to maintain their quality of life while effectively treating their cancer. Dr. Gajewski is extremely knowledgeable regarding how to select the best candidates for HIFU and to successfully treat them with the HIFU procedure. He is an excellent partner for HIFU Prostate Services," said Jenny Robeson, chief sales officer, HIFU Prostate Services.

Those interested in scheduling a consultation with Dr. Gajewski can call 877-884-4438.

