The increasing demand for e-commerce across the world is one of the primary drivers for the global containerboard market. The demand for retail e-commerce packaging is expected to increase across developed economies in the Americas and Europe. This can be attributed to the growth in online shopping, owing to various factors such as convenience and wide variety of goods. The largest demographic of online shoppers, the millennials, is expected to drive the e-commerce market. This is because of the inherent ease of viewing and comparing products on mobile devices. E-commerce companies are among the fastest-growing users of containerboards across the world. The food and beverage segment is expected to emerge as the most promising area for e-commerce packaging solutions over the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the incorporation of advanced technologies across containerboard market will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Containerboard Market: Incorporation of Advanced Technologies Across Containerboard Market

The rise of Industry 4.0 or the fourth industrial revolution has increased the need for sustainability across production and consumption processes. This has led to fundamental changes and innovations across the entire packaging industry. The advent of flexible packaging is a trend that is expected to have a tremendous impact on the global containerboard market during the forecast period.

"Increasing need for sustainable packaging solutions, surging rate of urbanization, and rising demand for innovative lightweight materials are few other factors which are expected to trigger the containerboard market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Containerboard Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the containerboard market by product (recycled and virgin), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America and MEA).

APAC led the containerboard market share in 2019, followed by Europe, North America, South America and MEA. The APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the growing demand for containerboards from the advancing e-commerce industry across the emerging economies including India and China.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Product segmentation

Recycled

Virgin

Geographic segmentation

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200130005412/en/

