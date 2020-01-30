

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD) announced the acquisition of AKS Capital Partners, an independent capital markets advisory firm in New York City. The AKS team, led by Partners Aaron Appel, Keith Kurland, Jonathan Schwartz, and Adam Schwartz will join the company as Senior Managing Directors and Co-Heads of the New York Capital Markets Practice.



Willy Walker, CEO of Walker & Dunlop, said, 'The acquisition of AKS Capital Partners is a game-changing addition that will propel the growth in our debt brokerage originations in 2020 and beyond.'



