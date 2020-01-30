The global food enzymes market is poised to grow by USD 1.29 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Food Enzymes Market Analysis Report by Product (Carbohydrases, Protease, Lipase, and Others), Application (Processed foods, Beverages, Animal feed and poultry, Dairy, and Bakery), by Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America), and Segment Forecasts, 2020 2024.

The market is driven by the increasing demand from the beverage industry. In addition, rise in awareness about healthy and nutritional food is also anticipated to drive the food enzymes market growth during the forecast period.

The beverage industry is witnessing the extensive use of food enzymes owing to their rapid use in the production of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks. The use of enzymes is a crucial component in the brewing industry. The four most common food enzymes used in brewing are beta-glucanase, protease, alpha-amylase, and beta-amylase. Food enzymes help to produce beer with signature attributes such as clarification, color, texture, and flavor. Additionally, food enzymes are used in the beverage industry for the extraction of fruit and vegetable juices.

Major Five Food Enzymes Market Companies:

BASF

BASF operates in key business segments including Chemicals, Performance products, Functional materials and solutions, Agricultural solutions, Oil and gas, and Others. Nutrilife AM 100 and Natugrain TS are some of the key food enzymes offered by the company.

DowDuPont Inc.

DowDuPont Inc. operates in key segments including Agriculture, Performance materials and coatings, Industrial intermediates and infrastructure, Packaging and specialty plastics, Electronics and imaging, and Others. Key products offered by the company include POWERBake 6000 and DIAZYME.

Novozymes AS

Novozymes AS offers a wide portfolio of products and services through key business segments including Household care, Food and beverages, Bioenergy, Agriculture and feed, and Technical and pharma. Key products offered by the company include Acrylaway and Frontia.

Royal DSM

Royal DSM offers a varied range of products and services through key business segments including Nutrition and Materials. The company offers nutritional products and food specialties for various industries such as food and beverage, animal feed, pharmaceuticals, and infant nutrition. It also offers engineering plastics, resins, and functional materials. Key products offered by the company include BakeZyme and Filtrase.

Chr. Hansen Holding AS

The company operates in the following key business segments: Food cultures and enzymes, Health and nutrition, and Natural colors. Key products offered by the company include SAFEPRO and YIELDMAX.

Food Enzymes Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 2024)

Carbohydrases

Protease

Lipase

Others

Food Enzymes Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 2024)

Processed foods

Beverages

Animal feed and poultry

Dairy

Bakery

Food Enzymes Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 2024)

APAC

Europe

North America

South America

MEA

