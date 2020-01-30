Sigma Labs, Inc.: Sigma Labs to Present at the Imperial Capital Advanced Manufacturing & Supply Chain Conference on February 13, 2020

SANTA FE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2020 / Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) ("Sigma Labs"), a leading developer of quality assurance software for the commercial 3D printing industry, has been invited to present at the Imperial Capital Advanced Manufacturing & Supply Chain Conference being held on February 12-13, 2020 at the Hyatt Regency in Huntington Beach, California.

Sigma Labs CEO John Rice will host one-on-one meetings held throughout the day on Thursday, February 13, 2020 and is scheduled to present as follows:

2020 Imperial Capital Advanced Manufacturing & Supply Chain Conference

Date: February 13, 2020

Panel: Additive Manufacturing Technologies & Services

Presentation Time: 9:00 - 9:50 am PST

Location: Regency Huntington Beach (21500 Pacific Coast Hwy, Huntington Beach, CA 92648)

Webcast: http://wsw.com/webcast/imperial24/sglb/

For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Sigma Labs management, please contact your Imperial Capital representative. You may also email your request to SGLB@mzgroup.us or call Chris Tyson at (949) 491-8235.

About Sigma Labs

Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGLB) is a leading provider of quality assurance software to the commercial 3D printing industry under the PrintRite3D® brand. Founded in 2010, Sigma is a software company that specializes in the development and commercialization of real-time computer aided inspection (CAI) solutions known as PrintRite3D® for 3D advanced manufacturing technologies. Sigma Labs' advanced computer-aided software product revolutionizes commercial additive manufacturing, enabling non-destructive quality assurance mid-production, uniquely allowing errors to be corrected in real-time. For more information, please visit www.sigmalabsinc.com.