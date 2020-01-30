Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2020) - Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ('Benton' or 'the Company') is pleased to announce that it has acquired a 100% interest in a new platinum-palladium ("PGE") and base metal prospect by staking 8 multi-cell mining claims covering 3823 hectares. The new staking covers the west side of the Coldwell Complex near Marathon, Ontario. The Coldwell Complex is host to several Copper-PGE deposits or occurrences and has seen focussed PGE and copper exploration over the last 20 years. Many of the mineral occurrences are located around the eastern margin of the Coldwell and Benton hopes the underexplored western margin has the same potential. Benton's management has excellent knowledge of the complex as Benton previously held a large land position which it sold to Stillwater Mining Company in 2010 (see PR dated December 16, 2010). The Company hopes the west contact could host massive, layered, magnetite reef zones similar to that of the Sally, Wullie and area 41 Zones, now part of Generation Mining's Marathon Palladium project.

Due to the rugged nature of the terrain, the property has seen minimal historical exploration but Benton feels their previous success working in the area will be essential in locating new PGE targets. The Company is currently compiling all available data and will execute an exploration program when weather permits. A map showing the new property can be viewed on Benton's website.

Nathan Sims (P.Geo.), Senior Exploration Manager for Benton Resources Inc., the 'Qualified Person' under National Instrument 43-101, has approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release and prepared or supervised its preparation.

Benton Resources is a well-funded Canadian-based project generator with a diversified property portfolio in Gold, Silver, Nickel, Copper, and Platinum group elements.

Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact Mr. Stares at the number below.

