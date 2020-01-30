

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) issued its financial outlook for fiscal 2020 in line with analysts' estimates.



For fiscal 2020, the company forecasts earnings in a range of $17.75 to $19.25 per share on net sales growth in a range of 3.5 to 6.5 percent.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $18.77 per share for the year on sales growth of 4.0 percent to $11.96 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Separately, Grainger said it has appointed Masaya Suzuki as Managing Director of Endless Assortment Business, effective February 1, 2020.



The company noted that Suzuki has long played a critical role in Grainger's online businesses, including the founding of MonotaRO in 2000 and the creation of Zoro in 2011.



As Managing Director of Endless Assortment Business, Suzuki will add oversight and accountability for Grainger's entire endless assortment portfolio, which includes Zoro in the United States, the United Kingdom and Europe, to his current role as President and CEO of MonotaRO.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

WW GRAINGER-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de