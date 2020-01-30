The experienced Spanish company has released a new IoT Marketplace e-commerce connecting users with ready-to-use solutions for specific applications

Libelium, a Spanish IoT company, is evolving from a hardware manufacturer business with the aim of becoming a system integrator. In a technological market where the demand for professional solutions is increasingly challenging, Libelium is focusing on a strategic shift to offer complete IoT technology solutions specializing in vertical applications and tailoring IoT projects to improve industrial competitiveness.

Alicia Asín, Libelium's CEO, states that "the market is evolving towards projects that require increasingly specific, precise and high-quality technology. For this reason, we are moving forward by directing all our experience and knowledge as device manufacturers towards strategic consulting in order to offer customers the solutions they demand, either with products from our catalog or with integration from third parties."

This is possible thanks to the large ecosystem of partners that Libelium has been developing since the launch of The IoT Marketplace as a meeting point for more than 150 "ready-to-use" solutions including hardware, software and cloud connectivity.

The IoT Marketplace now operates as a "quick configurator" easing the search for IoT solutions specific to varied applications. The new design is tailored to users looking for "all inclusive" kits with devices, connectivity and software, allowing data visualization and analysis. The classification of the solutions allows users to search for the best kits among 6 categories and 22 subcategories, also making it possible to search kits via 6 connectivity options.

In addition, Libelium is adding hardware from third parties to its devices' portfolio. The aim is to accelerate the IoT adoption on industrial projects that require the latest technology integrated with the most suitable connectivity and the cloud platform.

"Much attention is being paid to the intelligence of the data and yet little is devoted to the real knowledge of the hardware which is where the data comes from" states Alicia Asín. "Avoiding a lack of understanding regarding which devices and connectivity are appropriate for a project prevents design mistakes from the initial phase. As system integrators we have an enormous responsibility to educate the market offering a whole range of consulting services needed to make the IoT a reality".

Contacts:

Libelium

Elena García-Lechuz,

e.garcialechuz@libelium.com