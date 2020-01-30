Praesidian Capital Europe ("Praesidian"), a leading provider of growth capital in the United Kingdom and Northern Europe, announced today it has successfully exited its investment in Helideck Certification Agency Limited ("HCA"), an Aberdeen based provider of inspection and certification services for offshore fixed and mobile helicopter landing areas.

Serkan Dede, Investment Director of Praesidian Capital, stated: "We are pleased to have worked closely with HCA since our initial investment in 2014 and to create value for our investors along the way."

David Dobbin, Owner of HCA, commented, "Our partnership with Praesidian enabled us to carve out and build a leading independent inspection and certification business to the offshore Oil and Gas sector. The result has well exceeded our expectations and set the stage for future expansion and growth."

According to Jason Drattell, Praesidian Founder and Managing Partner, "We are delighted to have supported David and his team in building a leading business in its industry and wish the team all the best for its future growth ambitions."

Praesidian continues to actively invest capital into lower middle market companies with a strong pipeline of new investment opportunities.

About Helideck Certification Agency Limited

HCA was founded in 1997 by the UK helicopter industry in response to increasing oversight by the UK regulator. Prior to its acquisition in 2014 by a consortium of investors led by Mr. David Dobbin, HCA was owned by Bristow Group, Inc., and CHC Group Ltd., the two world-leading helicopter operators. HCA operates in the North Sea, Africa, Asia and the Middle East and provides services to major oil companies, platform constructors, helicopter operators, shipping registries, and national civilian aviation authorities worldwide.

About Praesidian Capital Europe

Praesidian Capital Europe is an innovative private investment firm focused on providing tailored and flexible capital solutions to lower middle market businesses in the United Kingdom, Germany, and selectively Northern Europe. Established in 2014 and based in London, Praesidian invests in private small and mid-sized companies, often in connection with management buyouts, recapitalizations or refinancings.

