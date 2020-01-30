The internet's favorite energy company installed 530 megawatt-hours of battery storage in Q4, beating out the previous record, set last quarter, as well as showing continued improvement in solar installations.From pv magazine USA. Building on a successful and uncharacteristically transparent third quarter, Tesla has reported even greater installation figures across solar and storage. The company installed 530 MWh of energy storage in Q4 2019, beating out last quarter's record mark of 477 MWh by 11% and delivering on Q3's expectation that that record would be short-lived. Tesla also installed ...

