Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.: Dolphin Salutes Shore Fire Media for 'a Wonderful Night' at the Grammy's

Shore Fire Clients Win Eleven GRAMMYs Including Seven in Best Album Categories

Angelique Kidjo, Delbert McClinton, Elvis Costello, Esperanza Spalding, Jacob Collier, PJ Morton, Ranky Tanky, Smithsonian Folkways, and Woodstock - Back to the Garden: The Definitive 50th Anniversary Archive Are Winners

Cyndi Lauper Performed During the Telecast

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2020 / Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN), a leading independent entertainment marketing and production company, today congratulated Shore Fire Media, its music industry PR heavyweight, on having what Dolphin CEO Bill O'Dowd called "a wonderful night" at this weekend's 62nd annual Grammy Awards. In all, Shore Fire Media's clients won a collective 11 GRAMMY Awards, including seven in various Best Album categories.

"Yet again, Shore Fire Media has run top-notch awards campaigns for its clients," said O'Dowd. "And, the nominations across more than twenty categories once again proves that Shore Fire Media has the expertise and relationships to work effectively across all musical genres."

The night of eclectic wins was topped off by a special performance by Cyndi Lauper, who performed Fame's "I Sing the Body Electric" with an all-star group of musicians at the end of the televised ceremony.

Jacob Collier won both his nominated categories, for Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Capella ("Moon River") and Best Arrangement, Instruments, and Vocals ("All Night Long" ft. Jules Buckley, Take 6 & Metropole Orkest). Smithsonian Folkways won dual GRAMMYs as well, for Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Mariachi Los Camperos' De Ayer Para Siempre) and Best Historical Album (Pete Seeger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection). This year also featured the first GRAMMY win for the Gullah-inspired group Ranky Tanky, whose album Good Timewon Best Regional Roots Music Album.

Esperanza Spalding, PJ Morton, and Nathalie Joachim, each nominated for their own GRAMMYs, presented awards at the Premiere Ceremony, and Angelique Kidjo, who won for Best World Music Album (Celia), gave a rousing performance. Spalding and Morton both collected GRAMMYs at the Premiere Ceremony as well, for Best Jazz Vocal Album (12 Little Spells) and Best R&B Song ("Say So" ft. JoJo) respectively.

The 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards were held at LA's Staples Center and broadcast live on CBS.

Clients and projects Shore Fire Media represented during the past GRAMMY year won in the following categories:

BEST BOXED OR SPECIAL LIMITED EDITION PACKAGE -- Woodstock

Back to the Garden - The Definitive 50th Anniversary Archive

Masaki Koike, art director (Various Artists)

Rhino Entertainment

BEST HISTORICAL ALBUM -- Pete Seeger

The Smithsonian Folkways Collection

Jeff Place & Robert Santelli, compilation producers; Pete Reiniger, mastering engineer (Pete Seeger)

Smithsonian Folkways Recordings

BEST TRADITIONAL BLUES ALBUM - Tall, Dark, and Handsome

Delbert McClinton & Self-Made Men

Hot Shot Records

BEST REGIONAL ROOTS MUSIC ALBUM -- Good Time

Ranky Tanky

Resilience Music Alliance

BEST ARRANGEMENT, INSTRUMENTAL OR A CAPELLA - "Moon River"

Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)

Hajanga Records

BEST ARRANGEMENT, INSTRUMENTS, and VOCALS -- "All Night Long"

Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier Featuring Jules Buckley, Take 6 & Metropole Orkest)

Hajanga Records

BEST JAZZ VOCAL ALBUM -- 12 Little Spells

Esperanza Spalding

Concord Records

BEST REGIONAL MEXICAN MUSIC ALBUM -- De Ayer Para Siempre

Mariachi Los Camperos

Smithsonian Folkways Recordings

BEST R&B SONG - "Say So"

PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton Featuring JoJo)

Morton Records

BEST WORLD MUSIC ALBUM -- Celia

Angelique Kidjo

Decca Records France

BEST TRADITIONAL POP VOCAL ALBUM - Look Now

Elvis Costello & The Imposters

Concord Records

About Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.

Dolphin Entertainment is a leading independent entertainment marketing and production company. Through our subsidiaries 42West, The Door and Shore Fire Media, we provide expert strategic marketing and publicity services to many of the top brands, both individual and corporate, in the film, television, music and hospitality industries. Dolphin's acquisition of Viewpoint Creative adds full-service creative branding and production capabilities to our marketing group. Dolphin's legacy content production business, founded by Emmy-nominated CEO Bill O'Dowd, has produced multiple feature films and award-winning digital series.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, Dolphin Entertainment's expected financial and operational results and the related assumptions underlying its expected results. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by the use of words such as "will," "would," "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "designed," "plan," or "intend," the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, Dolphin Entertainment's actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in its forward-looking statements. Dolphin Entertainment's forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events Dolphin Entertainment cannot predict, including those described in the risk factors contained in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause its actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Although Dolphin Entertainment believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved, and Dolphin Entertainment undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Contact:

James Carbonara

Hayden IR

(646)-755-7412

james@haydenir.com

SOURCE: Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/574594/Dolphin-Salutes-Shore-Fire-Media-for-a-Wonderful-Night-at-the-Grammys