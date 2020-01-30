Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 30.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien
HAMMER-MELDUNG: Europas nächste Goldmine! Junior erwirbt Mega-Projekt! 600% Kurschance bestätigt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14VRP ISIN: GB00BYZFZ918 Ticker-Symbol: 2SO 
Tradegate
28.01.20
18:17  Uhr
6,700 Euro
-0,008
-0,12 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
SOPHOS GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOPHOS GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,626
6,830
16:45
6,650
6,752
16:45
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SOPHOS
SOPHOS GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SOPHOS GROUP PLC6,700-0,12 %