

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After ending the previous session roughly flat, stocks are likely to come under pressure in early trading on Thursday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a lower open for the markets, with the Dow futures down by 157 points.



Renewed concerns about the impact of the coronavirus outbreak are likely to weigh on the markets as the death toll continues to rise.



According to Chinese health officials, the coronavirus outbreak has killed at least 170 people and infected more than 7,700.



The cases of the mysterious new coronavirus in mainland China now outnumber the infections that China saw during the entire SARS outbreak of 2002 and 2003.



Some companies have already started to warn about the impact of the outbreak on their first quarter corporate results.



A steep drop by shares of Facebook (FB) may also weigh on the markets, with the social media giant moving sharply lower in pre-market trading after reporting better than expected fourth quarter results but warning of slower growth.



On the other hand, shares of Microsoft (MSFT) are likely to see initial strength after the software giant reported fiscal second quarter results that beat estimates on both the top and bottom lines.



The spotlight on the coronavirus and earnings news may overshadow a report from the Commerce Department showing U.S. economic growth in the fourth quarter continued at the same pace as in the previous quarter.



The Commerce Department said real gross domestic product climbed by 2.1 percent in the fourth quarter, unchanged from the third quarter and in line with economist estimates.



The pace of GDP growth was unchanged as a downturn in imports, an acceleration in government spending, and a smaller decrease in non-residential investment were offset by a larger decrease in private inventory investment and a slowdown in consumer spending.



A separate report released by the Labor Department showed first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits decreased from an upwardly revised level in the week ended January 25th.



The report said initial jobless claims fell to 216,000, a decrease of 7,000 from the previous week's revised level of 223,000.



Economists had expected jobless claims to inch up to 215,000 from the 211,000 originally reported for the previous week.



Stocks moved to the upside early in the trading day on Wednesday but fluctuated over the course of the session before eventually closing little changed.



The major averages spent most of the session in positive territory but ended the day on opposite sides of the unchanged line.



While the S&P 500 edged down 2.84 points or 0.1 percent to 3,273.40, the Dow crept up 11.60 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 28,734.45 and the Nasdaq inched up 5.48 points or 0.1 percent to 9,275.16.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved sharply lower during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index tumbled by 1.7 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index plunged by 2.6 percent.



The major European markets have also shown significant moves to the downside on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index has slumped by 1.4 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the German DAX Index are both down by 1.1 percent.



In commodities trading, crude oil futures are sliding $1.00 to $52.33 a barrel after slipping $0.15 to $53.33 a barrel on Wednesday. Meanwhile, after inching up $0.20 to $1,576 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are climbing $7.20 to $1,583.20 an ounce.



On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 108.87 yen compared to the 109.02 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Wednesday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1025 compared to yesterday's $1.1010.



