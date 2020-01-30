ReelTime Rentals Inc.: "In Front of View" ReelTime VRs No. 1 VR Series, Explores "Art in Paradise" in its Newest Episode Starring Iconic International Actress Front Montgomery and Daughter Leonie Montgomery

KENMORE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2020 / ReelTime VR/ReelTime Media (OTCPK:RLTR) The Worlds #1 VR Travel Show "In Front of View" has released its latest episode "Art in Paradise" which takes place at the Art in Paradise interactive 3D Museum in Chiang Mai, Thailand.

Join legendary actress Front Montgomery and her daughter Leonie Montgomery as they explore the world's biggest 3D art museum where they come to life in a painting, get attacked by an alligator, become captured in a bottle, and experience various other illusions all in full 360 VR and augmented reality.

Front Montgomery exclaimed: "This was the most fun we have ever had at a museum. Art in Paradise is a fully interactive experience fun for all ages. Visitors can leave with pictures and augmented reality memories, unlike anything they have experienced anywhere else in the world."

Art in Paradise is a fun and fresh take on an art gallery that has closed the divide between art and spectator with three-dimensional paintings that are interactive and laugh-out-loud funny. Through clever use of shading and borders, artists have painted directly on to walls to create stunning images that trick our eyes into thinking animals are smashing through walls, friends are balancing over raging waterfalls and polar bears are stealing a sip of our coconut. The gallery has over 100 individual art pieces in ten themed sections, covering optical illusions, wild animals, nature, past civilizations and reproductions of classic art with witty additions such as bright pink nail polish on a pre-Raphaelite beauty, or a pencil added to the Mona Lisa so you can be Leonardo Da Vinci… for a second, at least.





The episode can be viewed in any VR portal such as Oculus, Samsung Gear VR, Vive, littlstar, Facebook 360, YouTube, and others as well as at www.infrontofview.com.

ReelTime VRs VR travel series "In Front of View" is also currently featured in TIME Magazine (Jan. 20, 2020 - Vol 195 No.1) in a full-page Virtual Reality Insider promotion. On the page the headline "Inside the Worlds #1 VR Travel Show" identifying it as ReelTime VRs "In Front of View" which stars international superstar Front Montgomery and her daughter Leonie Montgomery appears. Leonie is shown holding a VR headset while on the set. An image of the page can be found at www.reeltime.com.

The first season of In Front of View has been available online at YouTube, Veer, littlstar, Samsung VR, Facebook 360, Oculus, and Vimeo among others. The show has been viewed in over 40 countries on 6 continents and has won several VR awards in the travel category. In 2018-19, "In Front of Views," second season was filmed by ReelTime VR in Yellowstone National Park and all across Thailand

About ReelTime Rentals, Inc. d/b/a ReelTime VR/ReelTime Media: www.reeltime.com, is a publicly-traded company based in Seattle, WA (OTCPK:RLTR). ReelTime Media provides end to end production capabilities and discount media purchasing that is redefining how companies are evaluating and purchasing their TV, radio, print, and other new media. ReelTime is also is in the business of developing, producing and distributing Virtual Reality Content and technologies. We have an end to end production, editing, and distribution capabilities for internal and external projects. ReelTime Currently produces three ongoing series for the Samsung Gear VR platform and distributes them over numerous VR delivery portals including Gear VR, Oculus, Veer VR, HTC Vive, YouTube 360, Facebook, and others. ReelTime Media also publishes the book "It Was Always Me Edward Edwards the most Prolific Serial Killer of all time" which has been the subject of a cover story on People Magazine, Rolling Stone, In Touch, and a six-part series on Paramount network, www.itwasalwaysme.com.

