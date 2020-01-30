SpendEdge has been monitoring the global pallets market and the market is poised to experience spend growth of nearly USD 20 billion between 2019-2024 at a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages.

Read the 123-page research report with TOC and LOE on "The Global Pallets Market Procurement Intelligence Report, Pricing Outlook in Geographies that include APAC, North America, South America, and MEA, top suppliers, supplier selection and negotiation strategies, and insights into best practices to optimize procurement spend."

The growing stringency of protocols pertaining to food safety and reusability is driving buyers to use material handling options that are sustainable. This is resulting in the demand growth in the pallets market mainly from end-user industries, including food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and groceries. Corrugated pallets are observing a substantial increase in their demand owing to their beneficial characteristics such as low weight and easy-to-recycle quality. These pallets are also known to prevent food from infestation and contamination.

Insights into the supply market

Engagement with global suppliers will help buyers to reduce their TCO as such suppliers have the liberty to offer discounts on services provided, enabling buyers to enhance their spend consolidation opportunities. In addition, high-quality value-added services offered by global suppliers enable buyers to limit ad hoc spend and standardize the procurement process.





The intensifying competition in the supply market due to the emergence of multiple regional players has resulted in soft pricing, reducing the operating margins of suppliers.

Insights into category management strategies that will help buyers to achieve a beneficial partnership with suppliers in the pallets market

Gaining supply assurance

Suppliers are known to adopt preventive maintenance initiatives that enable them to assure buyers a steady supply source. Engagement with such suppliers will help buyers save about 9% of their overall operations costs in the pallets market.

Engage with vertically integrated suppliers

Buyers are advised to engage with vertically integrated suppliers that refer to vendors who perform logging, own sawmills, and provide logistics support. Such a strategic engagement will not only help buyers limit costs associated with vendor and contract management but also reduce their supply chain risks and ensure an uninterrupted supply of pallets by suppliers.

Some of the key topics covered in this report are:

Pallets market spend segmentation by region

Total cost of ownership analysis in the pallets market

Regional spend opportunity for pallets suppliers

Pallets suppliers cost structure

Pallets pricing models analysis

Pallets procurement best practices

Category management objectives

Cost saving opportunities in the pallets market

