Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 30.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien
HAMMER-MELDUNG: Europas nächste Goldmine! Junior erwirbt Mega-Projekt! 600% Kurschance bestätigt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DHKM ISIN: SE0009160922 Ticker-Symbol: DC1 
Berlin
30.01.20
15:41 Uhr
0,582 Euro
+0,014
+2,46 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ADDERACARE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ADDERACARE AB 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ADDERACARE
ADDERACARE AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ADDERACARE AB0,582+2,46 %