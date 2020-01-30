As from February 1, 2020, AdderaCare AB will change Liquidity Provider to Erik Penser Bank AB. AdderaCare AB is obliged to appoint a Liquidity Provider for its share in order to be compliant with the rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market. This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB. For further information, please call Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB on +46 11 32 30 732.