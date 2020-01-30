Combination of cloud-based CCH Axcess and CCH ProSystem fx solutions helps firm offer staff better work/life balance, improve efficiency productivity, and enhance client services

In the next part of its series showcasing future-ready tax and accounting firms that are achieving peak performance by embracing digital transformation, Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting takes a look at Bonanno, Savino, Davies Ganley, P.C., a progressive CPA firm located in Massachusetts with an established 35-year history of providing accounting and audit services, cash flow and budgeting analysis, financial forecasts and projections, estate planning, estate and trust tax preparation, tax planning and preparation, as well as personal financial planning services to businesses and individuals throughout the region.

While the two Bonanno, Savino, Davies Ganley, P.C. offices are just 12 miles apart in Needham and Framingham, the firm and its staff often deal with winter weather during the tax season that disrupts their operations. Commuting between the offices or just getting into the office can be a challenge for staff. When replacing its legacy technology, the firm's management wanted to take advantage of digital transformation to minimize these disruptions and offer its staff better work/life balance options. They needed a solution that would allow employees in both locations to have 24/7 access to client data as well as the ability to work remotely on client engagements. The firm chose the cloud-based CCH Axcess platform, including the CCH Axcess Tax, CCH Axcess Document, CCH Axcess Portal, CCH Axcess Practice, and CCH Axcess Workstream modules, together with the fully integrated CCH ProSystem fx Scan with AutoFlow Technology solution from Wolters Kluwer.

"The interesting thing about it is people ask how many offices I have and yes, we have two formal offices. But sometimes I think I have a third office, and that's when I work remotely. Wherever I may be, I have access to CCH Axcess Tax. Whether it be home or on the road," said Thomas Savino, CPA, Principal and Managing Partner, Bonanno, Savino, Davies Ganley, P.C. "I recently was able to hire a person with 25 years of experience, a part-time parent who was working with other firms and felt they were not keeping up to date on the technology side. The person chose to join my firm because they felt that the technology advances we were taking were going to be beneficial for them as to how they do their work. As a part-time parent with commitments to children at home, they have a need to sometimes work late, or head home early, or work after dinner. Giving part-time staff the mobility to work from any place, anytime, anywhere, that's rewarding for them. Because they're interested in how the work is being done, not really when the work is being done."

By moving to the cloud, Bonanno, Savino, Davies Ganley, P.C. can plan and allocate their resources based on projected workload, empower staff to be more productive through a more collaborative and flexible work environment, attract and retain top talent, and focus on continuing to grow its advisory services. With CCH Axcess Workstream, they are better able to track client engagements from beginning to end, always staying on top of work moving through the business. The billing process has been greatly simplified with CCH Axcess Practice, while CCH ProSystem fx Scan with AutoFlow Technology and CCH Axcess Document work in unison to help the firm reduce time spent organizing source documents and tracking down files.

"CCH Axcess provides us an opportunity to offer advisory services, such as tax projections, near the end of the year. This is beyond just preparing the tax return. It's about seeking information from the client, from the corporate tax returns that we have on file for that client. And, then, trying to project forward where their end of year tax obligations are going to be so we can to assist them on their January 15th final payment or payroll withholdings," adds Savino.

"To achieve peak performance and enable long-term success, firms need to fully embrace digital transformation and modernize so they can create a modern work environment. One that will enable them to attract top talent, foster stronger client relationships, and build more efficient and collaborative workflows that drive higher productivity," said Jim McGinnis, EVP and General Manager, US Professional Market, Wolters Kluwer Tax and Accounting North America. "By infusing innovation and technology into their daily workflows in ways that are most meaningful to accounting professionals and their clients, Wolters Kluwer is helping firms capitalize on the benefits of digital transformation and positioning them for growth today and into the future."

Watch this short video to learn more about why Bonanno, Savino, Davies Ganley, P.C. chose the award-winning solutions from Wolters Kluwer to be more efficient, increase staff productivity, and strike the right work/life balance for its employees. To hear additional stories from firms that are achieving peak performance with proven solutions from Wolters Kluwer, please click here.

