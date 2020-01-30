The global industrial gearbox market is poised to grow by USD 9.91 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200130005493/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global industrial gearbox market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page research report with TOC on "Industrial Gearbox Market Analysis Report by Product (standard gearbox and precision gearbox), end-user (power generation, oil and gas, and generation machinery, and others), by Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America), and Segment Forecasts, 2020 2024."

https://www.technavio.com/report/industrial-gearbox-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the adoption of industrial automation and the integration of sensors and IIoT in gearboxes.

The advances in automation have prompted the adoption of robots and industrial automation. Robots and automation equipment are increasingly being used in high-speed as well as repetitive tasks in manufacturing and other industries. This has further created a need to manufacture robots with a high level of sophistication and scope of application, which in turn, has led to the development of high precision gearboxes. Furthermore, rising labor costs, focus on eliminating production inefficiencies, and minimizing overall costs are other factors that have been driving automation across industries. Thus, increasing deployment of automation gear and robots will boost market growth over the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Industrial Gearbox Market Companies:

ABB Ltd.

ABB Ltd. operates in key business segments, including electrification products, robotics and motion, and industrial automation. The company's gearbox division includes CST gearbox, large offset parallel gearbox, and shaft-mounted gearbox, among others.

Bonfiglioli Riduttori SpA

Bonfiglioli Riduttori SpA. operates in key segments, including Discrete Manufacturing Process Industries, Mechatronic Motion Systems, and Mobility Wind Industries. The company offers a wide range of gearboxes for various industries.

Elecon Engineering Co. Ltd.

Elecon Engineering Co. Ltd. operates in key business segments, including Material handling equipment and Transmission equipment. The company offers bulk material handling equipment such as elevators, stackers, idlers and pulleys, and belt conveyors, among others. Also, the company provides marine gearbox, EON EOS series gearbox, planetary gearbox, and vertical rolling mill gearbox. The company designs and manufactures parallel shaft, worm, right-angle shaft, spiral and helical level helical gears, and planetary gearboxes.

Siemens AG

Siemens AG offers a varied range of products and services through key business segments, including Power and Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, and Others. The company's gear units include different models of helical, bevel-helical, and planetary gearbox units.

China High-Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co. Ltd.

The company operates in key business segments, including Wind Gear Transmission Equipment and Industrial Gear Transmission Equipment. China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co. Ltd. offers wind gearboxes with a capacity range from 1.5 MW to 7.0 MW.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Industrial Gearbox Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 2024)

Standard gearbox

Precision gearbox

Industrial Gearbox End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 2024)

Power generation

Oil and gas

General machinery

Others

Industrial Gearbox Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 2024)

APAC

Europe

North America

South America

MEA

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Industrials are:

Global Automotive Steering Gearbox Market Global automotive steering gearbox market by application (electric power steering, hydraulic power steering, and electro-hydraulic power steering), and geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

Global Industrial Automation Services Market 2020-2024 Industrial Automation Services Market by service (PE, M&S, OS, and consulting), end-users (process industries and discrete industries), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200130005493/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Website: www.technavio.com

Email: media@technavio.com