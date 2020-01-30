Further Enables 100% User Adoption for 100% Spend Visibility

Basware (Nasdaq: BAS1V) has introduced a new version of Basware Purchase to help customers further increase user adoption and, in effect, their ability to gain 100% spend visibility and maximize their return on investment as well. This enhanced version adds two new levels of user access simplified and restricted specifically designed for end users who are not procurement professionals and may only utilize the solution infrequently. Each user category is served a tailored experience that is intuitive and simple.

"It's absolutely critical that companies make it easy for their employees to purchase goods and services through their procurement tool all the time, not just occasionally," states Tomi Lindholm, Director of Procurement Product Management, Basware. "The more relevant and suitable the tool and experience is to different user types, the more likely the users will use the system and adhere to the company's purchasing policy and process. Without 100% user adoption, companies are missing the opportunity to enjoy full spend visibility as maverick-spend transactions can't be tracked. On the flip side, having 100% spend visibility can be a significant competitive advantage. To this end, we have added additional levels of user access within our electronic procurement solution."

Basware Purchase has further simplified how casual users navigate through the system for their procurement needs. Casual users are those end users who infrequently need to order products and services and, as such, are not always familiar with, or in need of, all the available functionality. With the new simplified purchasing functionality, they can request items from any source, gain approval and receive the items much more easily, further driving user adoption.

Restricted purchasing functionality, on the other hand, is geared towards contractors and sub-contractors, who are not employees of Basware customers but still need to purchase items. The biggest advantage of restricted purchasing is that it allows even these users to go through the same preferred purchasing channels as employees but prevents them from seeing price information at any stage in the purchase process.

With this new functionality, Basware enables customers to reduce maverick spending and drive 100% user adoption for 100% spend visibility while protecting the company's negotiated and confidential supplier pricing agreements.

To learn more about these enhancements, visit our blog.

About Basware:

Basware is the only procure-to-pay and e-invoicing solution provider that empowers businesses with 100% spend visibility through 100% supplier connectivity and 100% data capture. Our cloud-based technology enables organizations to fully manage their spend, mitigate financial risk and reduce the cost of operations via automation. With the world's largest open business network and an open technology ecosystem, we are uniquely positioned to deliver the solution required for Visible Commerce, which provides customers with complete transparency into all the flows of money, goods, and services around the world. A global company, Basware has offices in 14 countries and is traded on the Helsinki exchange (BAS1V: HE).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200130005031/en/

Contacts:

Jeanne Bernish

Media@Basware.com