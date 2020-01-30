Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fullers Smith & Turner PLC: Treasury Stock 30-Jan-2020 / 14:52 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company") Treasury Shares The Company announces that, following the transfer of 1,049 'A' Ordinary shares from the Treasury Shares Account to participants exercising Share Options under the Company's Executive Share Option, the number of 'A' ordinary shares of GBP0.40 each in issue is 33,619,834 of which 1,250,336 (3.72%) are Treasury shares. Enquiries: Bethan Flavin 020 8996 2105 30 January 2020 ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 Category Code: TRS TIDM: FSTA OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 43624 EQS News ID: 964407 End of Announcement EQS News Service

January 30, 2020 09:52 ET (14:52 GMT)