

YOKOHAMA (dpa-AFX) - Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi outlined a new framework to further reinforce its business model and strengthen its management structure, Renault said Thursday. The new framework was approved at a meeting of the Alliance Operating Board in Yokohama, Japan.



The Alliance operating board has decided that each of the three companies will be the reference company for a region. Nissan for China, Renault for Europe, Mitsubishi for South East Asia.



The board said one company will take the lead in the Alliance for the development of each key technology, which will then be spread among Alliance partners.



On LCV, Renault will develop and manufacture, in Sandouville plant, the Mitsubishi van based on Renault Trafic platform to be sold in the Oceania region.



Strategic Mid-term plans of the three companies will be disclosed simultaneously around May 2020, Renault said.



The Alliance operating board, which consists one chairperson and the chairperson or chief executive officer of each member company, also agreed to engage actively with the respective Board of Directors of Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors to strengthen its governance to operate effectively for the benefit of each member company.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

