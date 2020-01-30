The global robotic laser cutting market is poised to grow by USD 173.13 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 17% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Read the 120-page research report with TOC on "Robotic Laser Cutting Market Analysis Report by End-user (automotive industry, metal industry, aerospace industry, and others) and by Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America), and Segment Forecasts, 2020 2024."

The market is driven by the increase in productivity resulting from improved laser technology. Also, growing trends of IoT and Industry 4.0 are anticipated to drive the robotic laser cutting market growth during the forecast period.

Increased productivity with improved laser technology is one of the major factors driving the global robotic laser cutting market. Improvement in laser technology has played a crucial role in enhancing the cutting operations in end-user industries. With the inclusion of fiber laser, the performance and efficiency of laser cutting have improved significantly. The switch from traditional laser technology to fiber-based cutting has led to significant improvement in cut resolution, cutting speed, control on laser pulse, and life of the equipment. The green laser is one of the technologies used for miniature cutting in the electronics and electrical industry, and the medical industry. It is anticipated that more technological innovations in ultrashort and ultrafast pulsed laser will be witnessed during the forecast period, which will enhance precision and offer the ability to cut different types of materials. Such innovations will expand the use of laser cutting among end-users, and subsequently, increase the demand for robotic laser cutting systems.

Major Five Robotic Laser Cutting Market Companies:

ABB Ltd.

ABB Ltd. operates in key business segments, including Industrial Automation, Robotic and Motion, and Electrification Product. The company's industrial robots leverage its laser cutting software ABB RobotWare Cutting for cutting ferrous materials 6mm thick.

DENSO CORPORATION

DENSO CORPORATION operates in critical segments, including Thermal Systems, Powertrain Systems, Electrification Systems, Mobility Systems, Electronic Systems, and Non-Automotive Businesses (Factory Automation and Agriculture). The company's WAVE's robots can be used for several applications such as Laser welding and soldering.

FANUC CORPORATION

FANUC CORPORATION operates in key business segments, including FA, ROBOT, ROBO Machines, and Field System Co2 laser and fiber laser. The company offers Fanuc Robot Laser Package that can be used for welding and cutting.

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation offers a varied range of products and services through crucial business segments, including Energy and Electric Systems, Industrial Automation Systems, Information and Communication Systems, Electronic Devices, Home Appliances, and Others. The company's fiber laser machining system automates complex machining processes such as laser welding, laser cutting, and other operations.

Staubli International AG

The company operates in key business segments, including Connectors, Robotics, and Textiles. The company offers 6-axis laser-cutting robots that provide perfect combination of precise trajectory control, high speed, extensive reach, and compact size.

Robotic Laser Cutting End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 2024)

Automotive Industry

Metal Industry

Aerospace Industry

Others

Robotic laser cutting Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 2024)

APAC

Europe

North America

South America

MEA

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

