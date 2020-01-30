The Diverse Income Trust plc



It is announced that at the close of business on 29 January 2020, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc, managed by Miton Asset Management Limited, is:



With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:



Including current period revenue to 29 January 2020 98.07p per ordinary share



Excluding current period revenue 96.77p per ordinary share







30 January 2020



Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45