Findit, Inc.: Findit Features Member Twisted Wares And Their Wholesale Funny Novelty Kitchen Products

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2020 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com, a full service social networking content management platform which provides online marketing services to Twisted Wares, is featuring Findit member Twisted Wares for their hilariously funny kitchen products such as hang tight towels, kitchen aprons and cocktail napkins available to retailers, resellers, and bulk buyers at wholesale prices.

Twisted Wares has the best selection of snarky kitchen products that feature funny graphics, images, hilarious sayings and more. They have a wide variety of funny cocktail napkins, hang tight towels, pillows, and crossback aprons. All of their products feature these funny sayings and images and make great gifts for friends and family and are perfect for checkout stations, window display cases and end caps.

Twisted Wares has claimed 9 Findit Names under the Claim Your Name Feature on Findit. Each of the names represents a type of funny kitchen product or accessory that Twisted Wares sells such as their funny cocktail napkins, bitch bags, or wholesale hang tight towels.

Check Out Some of Twisted Wares Funny Novelty Merchandise

Funny Cluster Fork Crossback Apron

Group Therapy Cocktail Napkin Set

I Farted Here (And Here) Guest Bedroom Pillows

Whip It Good Hang Tight Towel

Twisted Wares funny novelty kitchen products and accessories make great additions to your retail stores, e commerce website or for bulk purchases and resellers. They have a great selection of all of their products so you can find exactly what you want to meet the needs of your customers in your store.

Browse Twisted Wares products for sale online at twistedwares.com. For wholesale pricing, contact Twisted Wares at 214-491-4911 or visit twistedwares-wholesale.com.

Follow Twisted Wares on Findit at findit.com/wholesale-funny-towels.

Findit focuses on reaching the target demographics for each of these members that may or may not be aware of them in an effort to heighten brand awareness of their services and in some cases, their extensive product lines.



