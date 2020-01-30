PAO Severstal (SVST) Recommended Dividend and Date of Annual General Meeting ('AGM') 30-Jan-2020 / 18:46 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Recommended Dividend and Date of Annual General Meeting ("AGM") The Board of Directors of Severstal ("Severstal", "the Company") (LSE: SVST; MICEX-RTS: CHMF), one of the world's leading vertically integrated steel and steel-related mining companies, is recommending a dividend of 26.26 roubles per share for the three months ended 31 December 2019. Approval of the dividend is expected at the Company's AGM which will take place on 5 June 2020 at Zhukova 4, Cherepovets, Vologda Region, Russia. Registration for the AGM will start at 11.00 am (MT) with the meeting itself starting at 12.00 pm (MT). The agenda for the AGM will be approved by the Board and announced at a later date. The record date for participation in the AGM is 11 May 2020. If the dividend payment for the three months ended 31 December 2019 is approved at the AGM, the record date for this dividend payment will be 16 June 2020. For further information please contact: Investor Relations Evgeny Belov T: +7 (495) 926-77-66 evgenii.belov@severstal.com Public Relations Anastasia Mishanina T: +7 (495) 926-77-66 anastasia.mishanina@severstal.com *** P?? Severstal is one of the world's leading vertically-integrated steel and steel related mining companies, with assets in Russia, Latvia and Poland. Severstal is listed on RTS and MICEX and the company's GDRs are traded on the LSE. Severstal reported revenue of $8,580 million and EBITDA of $3,142 million in 2018. Severstal's crude steel production in 2019 reached 11.8 million tonnes. www.severstal.com ISIN: US8181503025 Category Code: DIV TIDM: SVST LEI Code: 213800OKDPTV6K4ONO53 Sequence No.: 43627 EQS News ID: 964465 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 30, 2020 10:46 ET (15:46 GMT)