Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDV) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Jan-2020 / 17:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* *Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc* The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 29/01/2020) of GBP61.01m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 29/01/2020) of GBP45.26m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 29/01/2020 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 217.07p 20,850,000 including unaudited current period revenue* Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 212.84p excluding current period revenue* Ordinary share price 201.00p Premium / (Discount) to NAV (7.40%) Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 108.60p 14500000 ZDP share price 110.00p Premium to NAV 1.29% ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05 to 29/01/2020 ISIN: GB0006615826 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDV Sequence No.: 43629 EQS News ID: 964479 End of Announcement EQS News Service

January 30, 2020 11:00 ET (16:00 GMT)