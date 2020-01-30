SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their latest article on theapparel sourcing challenges companies face in the US.

Apparel sourcing is getting complex due to the rising demands of the globalized multichannel market. Companies must drive end-to-end process efficiency and cross-functional collaboration to transform their operating models and become customer-centric. However, being customer-centric isn't just enough. Companies need to tackle the apparel sourcing challenges and improve the process.

At SpendEdge, we understand how the apparel sourcing challenges can impact companies in the US. And to help you understand better, we have highlighted the key apparel sourcing challenges.

Key Apparel Sourcing Challenges

Impending economic downturn

The key economic indicators point towards an economic downturn in the US. Companies need to prepare themselves better and develop cost-effective strategies to address sourcing challenges. Creating a centralized supply chain platform could help companies to gain a comprehensive understanding of the end-to-end operations.

Shift in sourcing

Due to rising uncertainties, apparel sourcing has become a major challenge for many companies. Local sourcing is gaining popularity and companies are compelled to improve their transportation efficiency to address changing customer preferences. Nearshoring could increase, thereby, increasing the proximity of manufacturing operations to customers.

Demand-based supply chains

Consumers today shop the latest fashions, creating pressure on businesses to keep shaving time off production and transit. Businesses need to integrate product line management with the supply chain strategy to improve the apparel sourcing process and reduce the time to market.

