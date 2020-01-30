Hufvudstaden AB has requested a delisting of the company's class C shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the class C shares in Hufvudstaden AB with immediate effect. The trading in the shares is halted and will not be resumed. Short name: HUFV C ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0000170383 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 000821 ---------------------------- For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Elias Skog or Karin Ydén, telephone +46 8 405 60 00.