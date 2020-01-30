Reno, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2020) - Canadian American Mining Company, LLC, reaffirmed today that it holds a longstanding royalty interest on the Atlanta Gold Inc. property. According to Canadian American manager, Thomas J. Menning, Canadian American and its affiliate, Atlanta Gold Royalty 1, together hold a 1 percent net smelter royalty on Atlanta Gold production through agreements created Dec. 22, 2002 and Jan. 28, 2009. Canadian American Mining Company holds a majority interest in Atlanta Gold Royalty 1.

The Atlanta Gold unpatented lode mining claims cover more than 2,159 acres located in the Sawtooth Mountains on the middle fork of the Boise River just outside the small town of Atlanta, Idaho.

"Our intent is to ensure our royalty interest in Atlanta Gold is understood by all interested parties," said Menning. "We're looking forward to future production."

