Disclosure in trading in own shares
Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the combined ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' general meeting on March 22, 2019 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, ELIOR GROUP (Paris:ELIOR) (LEI: 969500LYSYS0E800SQ95) declares the following purchases of its own shares from January 23rd to January 29th, 2020 included:
Day of the transaction
(mm/dd/yyyy)
Identity code of the
financial instrument
Total daily volume (in
number of shares)
Daily weighted
average purchase
price of the shares
Market (MIC Code)
01/23/2020
FR0011950732
15 024
13,1957
XPAR
01/23/2020
FR0011950732
1253
13,2078
BATE
01/23/2020
FR0011950732
2 529
13,2038
CHIX
01/23/2020
FR0011950732
1194
13,2049
TRQX
01/24/2020
FR0011950732
32193
13,3426
XPAR
01/24/2020
FR0011950732
529
13,3352
BATE
01/24/2020
FR0011950732
1419
13,3265
CHIX
01/24/2020
FR0011950732
859
13,3150
TRQX
01/27/2020
FR0011950732
43205
13,079
XPAR
01/27/2020
FR0011950732
317
13,1456
BATE
01/27/2020
FR0011950732
1094
13,1413
CHIX
01/27/2020
FR0011950732
384
13,1370
TRQX
01/28/2020
FR0011950732
24 181
13,0207
XPAR
01/28/2020
FR0011950732
3 000
12,9838
BATE
01/28/2020
FR0011950732
8872
12,988
CHIX
01/28/2020
FR0011950732
3819
12,9887
TRQX
01/29/2020
FR0011950732
34494
12,9227
XPAR
01/29/2020
FR0011950732
1 220
12,9413
BATE
01/29/2020
FR0011950732
2926
12,9363
CHIX
01/29/2020
FR0011950732
1 360
12,9383
TRQX
TOTAL
179 872
13,0937
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the ELIOR GROUP website:
https://www.eliorgroup.com/finance/regulated-information/regulated-information-publications
ELIOR GROUP
Société anonyme
Head office: 9-11 allée de l'Arche, Paris La Défense Cedex (92032)
408 168 003 R.C.S. Nanterre
Listing Market: NYSE Euronext-Paris
Eurolist segment A
ISIN code: FR0011950732
About Elior Group
Founded in 1991, Elior Group has grown into one of the world's leading operators in contract catering and support services and has become a benchmark player in the business industry, education, healthcare and leisure markets. With strong positions in six countries, the Group generated €4,923 million in revenue in fiscal 2018-2019.
Our 110,000 employees feed over 5 million people on a daily basis in 23,500 restaurants on three continents, and offer services on 2,300 sites in France.
Innovation and social responsibility are at the core of our business model. Elior Group has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact since 2004, reaching the GC Advanced Level in 2015.
For further information please visit our website at http://www.eliorgroup.com or follow us on Twitter (@Elior_Group)
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200130005705/en/
Contacts:
Elior Group