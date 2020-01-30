Disclosure in trading in own shares

Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the combined ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' general meeting on March 22, 2019 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, ELIOR GROUP (Paris:ELIOR) (LEI: 969500LYSYS0E800SQ95) declares the following purchases of its own shares from January 23rd to January 29th, 2020 included:

Day of the transaction (mm/dd/yyyy) Identity code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Market (MIC Code) 01/23/2020 FR0011950732 15 024 13,1957 XPAR 01/23/2020 FR0011950732 1253 13,2078 BATE 01/23/2020 FR0011950732 2 529 13,2038 CHIX 01/23/2020 FR0011950732 1194 13,2049 TRQX 01/24/2020 FR0011950732 32193 13,3426 XPAR 01/24/2020 FR0011950732 529 13,3352 BATE 01/24/2020 FR0011950732 1419 13,3265 CHIX 01/24/2020 FR0011950732 859 13,3150 TRQX 01/27/2020 FR0011950732 43205 13,079 XPAR 01/27/2020 FR0011950732 317 13,1456 BATE 01/27/2020 FR0011950732 1094 13,1413 CHIX 01/27/2020 FR0011950732 384 13,1370 TRQX 01/28/2020 FR0011950732 24 181 13,0207 XPAR 01/28/2020 FR0011950732 3 000 12,9838 BATE 01/28/2020 FR0011950732 8872 12,988 CHIX 01/28/2020 FR0011950732 3819 12,9887 TRQX 01/29/2020 FR0011950732 34494 12,9227 XPAR 01/29/2020 FR0011950732 1 220 12,9413 BATE 01/29/2020 FR0011950732 2926 12,9363 CHIX 01/29/2020 FR0011950732 1 360 12,9383 TRQX TOTAL 179 872 13,0937

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the ELIOR GROUP website:

https://www.eliorgroup.com/finance/regulated-information/regulated-information-publications

ELIOR GROUP

Société anonyme

Head office: 9-11 allée de l'Arche, Paris La Défense Cedex (92032)

408 168 003 R.C.S. Nanterre

Listing Market: NYSE Euronext-Paris

Eurolist segment A

ISIN code: FR0011950732

About Elior Group

Founded in 1991, Elior Group has grown into one of the world's leading operators in contract catering and support services and has become a benchmark player in the business industry, education, healthcare and leisure markets. With strong positions in six countries, the Group generated €4,923 million in revenue in fiscal 2018-2019.

Our 110,000 employees feed over 5 million people on a daily basis in 23,500 restaurants on three continents, and offer services on 2,300 sites in France.

Innovation and social responsibility are at the core of our business model. Elior Group has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact since 2004, reaching the GC Advanced Level in 2015.

For further information please visit our website at http://www.eliorgroup.com or follow us on Twitter (@Elior_Group)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200130005705/en/

Contacts:

Elior Group