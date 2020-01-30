Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 300 (DR) - UCITS ETF Dist (MFDD LN) Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 300 (DR) - UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Jan-2020 / 18:07 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 300 (DR) - UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 29-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 152.5346 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 365902 CODE: MFDD LN ISIN: LU0908501132 ISIN: LU0908501132 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MFDD LN Sequence No.: 43685 EQS News ID: 964651 End of Announcement EQS News Service

January 30, 2020 12:07 ET (17:07 GMT)