Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (TIPG LN) Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Jan-2020 / 18:09 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 29-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 106.8868 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10207885 CODE: TIPG LN ISIN: LU1452600270 ISIN: LU1452600270 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TIPG LN Sequence No.: 43729 EQS News ID: 964741 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 30, 2020 12:09 ET (17:09 GMT)