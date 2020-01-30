Lyxor FTSE USA Minimum Variance UCITS ETF - Acc (MVAU LN) Lyxor FTSE USA Minimum Variance UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Jan-2020 / 18:09 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor FTSE USA Minimum Variance UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 29-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 157.0775 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 976176 CODE: MVAU LN ISIN: LU1646362167 ISIN: LU1646362167 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MVAU LN Sequence No.: 43745 EQS News ID: 964773 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 30, 2020 12:10 ET (17:10 GMT)