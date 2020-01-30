Lyxor US Curve Steepening 2-10 UCITS ETF - Acc (STPU LN) Lyxor US Curve Steepening 2-10 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Jan-2020 / 18:12 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor US Curve Steepening 2-10 UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 29-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 97.9143 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1331500 CODE: STPU LN ISIN: LU2018762653 ISIN: LU2018762653 Category Code: NAV TIDM: STPU LN Sequence No.: 43808 EQS News ID: 964899 End of Announcement EQS News Service

