Lyxor MSCI Malaysia UCITS ETF - Acc (MALU LN) Lyxor MSCI Malaysia UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Jan-2020 / 18:12 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Malaysia UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 29-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 14.155 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1388331 CODE: MALU LN ISIN: LU1901001542 ISIN: LU1901001542 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MALU LN Sequence No.: 43800 EQS News ID: 964883 End of Announcement EQS News Service

January 30, 2020 12:13 ET (17:13 GMT)