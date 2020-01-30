Lyxor S&P 500 Banks UCITS ETF - Acc (BNKU LN) Lyxor S&P 500 Banks UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Jan-2020 / 18:13 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor S&P 500 Banks UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 29-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 20.9888 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 862877 CODE: BNKU LN ISIN: LU1829221966 ISIN: LU1829221966 Category Code: NAV TIDM: BNKU LN Sequence No.: 43782 EQS News ID: 964847 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 30, 2020 12:13 ET (17:13 GMT)