Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Acc (L100 LN) Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Jan-2020 / 18:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 29-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 10.9357 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 27954470 CODE: L100 LN ISIN: LU1650492173 ISIN: LU1650492173 Category Code: NAV TIDM: L100 LN Sequence No.: 43748 EQS News ID: 964779 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 30, 2020 12:15 ET (17:15 GMT)