Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2020) - GOLO Mobile Inc. (TSXV: GOLO) successfully implemented its delivery zone pricing model in Montreal. The new delivery fee structure sets a maximum fee for extended delivery zones and offers lower rates for short distances.

High physical-density areas benefit from a flat delivery fee of $1.50, while local deliveries within a zone are a flat $3.99 with no minimum purchase. Deliveries from outside a local zone is capped at a maximum $5.99 with a minimum $25 order value.

"Our delivery zone pricing model is the result of our commitment to better serve our merchants and users. We understand that delivery fees are not a one-size-fits-all value for consumers. In fact, our structure demonstrates to users in high physical-density areas, and to merchants, the benefit of local choices and of partnering with GOLO," said Peter Mazoff, President and CEO of GOLO Mobile Inc.

About GOLO Mobile Inc.

GOLO provides eco-friendly delivery of everyday items to individuals in high physical-density areas. We focus on office towers, residential buildings corporate campuses, hospitals, airports and other areas with suitable populations. We provide property managers with increased tenant engagement, as well as revenue sharing opportunities, and our open API allows for integration into leading platforms and building systems. GOLO offers customers a variety of high-quality products and services for purchase from its native mobile or web-based applications, providing time-saving convenience for daily tasks such as mobile ordering ahead of food and restaurant meals, pharmacy items, pet supplies, dry cleaning, and more.

GOLO currently services the Montreal, Toronto and Chicago markets. GOLO is backed by strong institutional shareholders and private equity investors including Blackstone and CVC Capital Partners.

GOLO Mobile Inc. is traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol GOLO.V.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) is responsible for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/51968